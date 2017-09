A Williams Lake archer is off to a great start at the World 3D Championships in France.

Fred Streleoff was 7th in Instinctive bow men in yesterday’s opening qualification round.

That is out of 41 competitors.

Dan Mobbs was 29th overall and Al Campsall, competing in Compound Men’s, was 39th out of 53 in that category.

The World Championships will run through Sunday.