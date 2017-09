100 Mile House RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in a hit and run that occurred last week.

RCMP say on Monday, September 11, between 3 am and 7 pm a red vehicle (believed to be a truck) left the driving portion of Block Drive in the 108 and struck a parked trailer, causing significant damage.

The person responsible fled the scene without identifying themselves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 100 Mile House RCMP or Crimestoppers.