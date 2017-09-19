There’s good news on the Elephant Hill wildfire.

Erin Catherall is a fire information officer with BC Wildfire Service.

“Crews are continuing to make really good progress on the Elephant Hill fire, that coupled with the cooler and wetter conditions that we have been receiving in the recent days has allowed us to get to 85% containment.”

Catherall says that crews continue to focus on the mop-up of hotspots within the area that have been identified by infrared aerial scanning as well as patrolling the area and danger tree assessments.

“Aggressive fire activity that we did see earlier this summer has damaged many trees and root systems. Because of that, there are numerous dangerous trees within the area,” Catherall adds noting that winds are a concern in terms of falling danger trees.

An area restriction still remains in place around the fire although all evacuation orders have been lifted through the Thomspon Nicola Regional District and Cariboo Regional District.

437 firefighters are working on the fire today with the assistance of 34 pieces of heavy equipment and 3 helicopters.