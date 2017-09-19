It’s a truly unique fundraiser that provides positive programming for youth at risk.

Bids for Kids is the Punky Lake Wilderness Camp’s annual auction event where the Aboriginal Art up for bid is made by the young men and women in their Work to Give Program.

And how do these young artisans feel about their work being auctioned off?

Sarah Jackman, Executive Director of the Punky Lake Wilderness Camp explains

“Oh they really love it! They know what we do with the items when they’re making them and they really enjoy the program so much and they know it goes directly towards helping children so everybody feels good about it”.

Last year Bids to Help Kids raised around seven thousand dollars which went back into the programs that they offer youth at risk in the community.

This years event takes place this Saturday night at Signal Point Gaming in Williams Lake and tickets are available at the Punky Lake Office on Oliver street.