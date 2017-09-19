The Executive Director of Seasons House is calling on Quesnel City Council to work with them to make sure that services that won’t be provided at their new location will be provided equally or better from another location.

Melanie MacDonald says they will be operating under a different model at the new location and will no longer be providing drop-in services…

“Access to harm reduction supplies, the take home Naloxone program, vital health clinical services such as access to doctors to provide opioid substitution therapy, food supports, advocacy and crisis intervention as well as a place in the community where they were able to come and they were not ostracized or discriminated against and they felt loved and cared for.”

MacDonald went on to say that these services are saving lives right now in the midst of the public health emergency…

She says they served 40,000 meals last year and on most nights had 10 to 15 people sleeping on their floors in their overflow area.

Macdonald says these services will have to be picked up else ware.