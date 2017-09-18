A trial got underway today for a Williams Lake man who was arrested after police allegedly found weapons in his vehicle.

Four days have been set aside in Provincial Court for 34-year old Dennis Russell.

He’s facing several counts including Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Possession of an Unauthorized Firearm.

RCMP say he was originally taken into custody back in June of 2016 because he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police say a subsequent search of his vehicle revealed a loaded .45 caliber handgun, a quantity of drugs, various style knives, brass knuckles and ammunition.