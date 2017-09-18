More than half a dozen Championship Buckles made their way back to the Cariboo from the BC Rodeo Finals in Vanderhoof over the weekend.

Quesnel’s Lane Cork won his third straight provincial Bull Riding title.

Steve Lloyd, also from Quesnel, won his 2nd straight Tie Down Roping championship.

Williams Lake’s Joe Roberson is the top Saddle Bronc rider in BC, Allison Everett won the Breakaway Roping and Brooke Wills, a former Quesnel cowgirl who started the year on the Canadian Pro Rodeo circuit, captured the Ladies Barrel Racing.

And there were some young Cariboo champions as well as Colby McCullough from 100 Mile House took the Junior Steer Riding and Kaitlyn Lulua from 150 Mile won the Pee Wee Barrel Racing.