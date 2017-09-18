Tolko Industries Ltd. received administrative penalties under the Environmental Management Act in response to emissions from its Williams Lake mill.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy released the latest quarterly environmental enforcement summaries.

Tolko had received a $22,350 Administrative Penalty for failure to comply with multiple requirements of their air discharge permit last year.

That was the third Administrative Penalty issued to the company in 2016, and was in response to dust emissions from a planer baghouse.

A media spokesperson with Tolko says the capacity of the mill had exceeded the ability of the baghouse which was replaced this year to the tune of about $500,000.

Administrative Penalties issued against the company totaled approximately $32,950.

A baghouse which is classified as an air pollution control device removes particulates out of air or gas released from commercial processes.