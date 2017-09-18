On September 15 at approximately 09:43 p.m. members of the Crime Reduction Unit stopped a vehicle on Oliver Street in Williams Lake for a traffic offence that resulted in an active drug investigation.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested for possession of a controlled substance that resulted in the subsequent seizure of two loaded firearms.

Quantities of suspected cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl were all seized including a large sum of cash.

All three individuals remain in custody pending charge approval and one of the occupants had an outstanding arrest warrant for aggravated assault.

The three males are not from Williams Lake but are known to police from other jurisdictions.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley. “The suppression and arrest of potential violent offenders involved in the drug trade and in possession of weapons remains a priority of the Detachment and the Crime Reduction Unit.”