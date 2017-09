The Parkinsons Superwalk in 100 Mile raised over $2,400.

Phillip Konrad, who helped organize the event and has parkinsons himself, said the turnout was about the same as last year.

Konrad deemed the turnout a success with the chaos of the wildfires that have been going on in the area for the past couple months.

This is the 27th year for the Parkinsons Superwalk for BC, while only the 2nd year for 100 Mile. Konrad said he plans on continuing next year to make the Superwalk an annual event.