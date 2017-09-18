Chief Ann Louie of the Williams Lake Indian Band says that the initial response to this year’s wildfires which have resulted in great economic loss is of concern.

“We got response from the Cariboo Fire Centre, etc, after our house was lost and a couple of structures were lost before we got anybody out here to do anything. The people that were fighting the fire first were our community members and the company that’s doing the roadwork-Cantex.”

Chief Louie believes that the impacts of this year’s wildfires will be likely be felt for several months if not years and says that most of the timber that they had planned on using for economic development has been lost as well as grazing areas and fences along the highway corridor.

She adds that there have been a lot of learning lessons.

The Band altogether lost one home, and 9 outbuildings.