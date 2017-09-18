The 1st Cariboo’s Strongest Man and Woman Competition took place at the parking lot of the Real Canadian Wholesale Club in Williams Lake this morning with five events including stones, overhead medley, truck pull, loading race, and tire flip.

Tyson Delay who helped organize the event says although it was a lot of work it came together pretty easily thanks to the town.

“A lot of people were really willing to help out. Bee Jay Towing gave us an axle, and one of the strong men actually built some of the logs. One of the organizers got all of the pallets from her work, the stones were easy enough to find from the rock pits around town, and Kal Tire helped us out with getting us tires.”