A wildfire outside of the Williams Lake Airport on July 7, 2017.

After 70 days, the province’s state of emergency due to the wildfires will end at midnight tonight.

The state of emergency was declared on July 7 and was extended four times over a nine-week period.Chief Fire Officer Kevin Skrepnek says since April 1, the BC Wildfire Service has responded to 1,256 wildfires across the province that have burned an estimated 1,191,306 hectares costing $518.8 million dollars.

Chief Fire Officer Kevin Skrepnek says since April 1, the BC Wildfire Service has responded to 1,256 wildfires across the province that have burned an estimated 1,191,306 hectares costing $518.8 million dollars.

Approximately 65,000 people evacuated from their homes during this wildfire season. The Canadian Forces will be demobilizing personnel who have been assisting with response efforts.

The last provincial state of emergency before the current wildfire situation was issued in August 2003.