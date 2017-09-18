The Quesnel and District BC SPCA Branch is overwhelmed with cats and kittens.

“The north from all the shelters that I have spoken with, it’s almost a trend that as soon as it gets cold that high number starts coming in whether it’s people whose cat has had kittens or if it’s that stray cat that they have seen all summer and now that it’s starting to get cold they’re a little bit more worried,” says branch manager Colby O’Flynn.

Other SPCAs also being affected by the influx of felines are Dawson Creek, Fort St John, Prince Rupert, and Prince George.

O’Flynn says that over the last two months that the number of cats and kittens in their care has been hovering around the 90 mark.

The Branch which is currently unable to take in any additional cats/kittens is temporarily offering 50% off their adult adoption fees.

They are open Tuesday to Saturday from 12-4pm.