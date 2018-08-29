The BC Prosecution Service confirms that former Xeni Gwet’in Chief Roger William was acquitted of sexual interference of a person under the age of 16.

William was acquitted following a two day trial in Williams Lake Provincial Court that ended on Tuesday.

Justice Jodie Werier said based on the evidence of the complainant that it would be unsafe of her to file a conviction.

William who lost the 2018 band election as Chief to Jimmy Lulua currently remains a CRD Director for Area J/West Chilcotin.

Original Article Published August 30, 2017:

The elected Chief of the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation has been charged with sexual interference of a person under the age of 16.

51-year old Roger William appeared in Provincial court today and is due back in court on September 20th.

The alleged incident took place in May of this year.

Brock Martland, a Vancouver lawyer, has been appointed Special Prosecutor in the case.

The appointment of a Special Prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice.

William was first elected chief in 1992, a position he has held ever since with the exception of a stint between 2008 and 2013 when Marilyn Baptiste held that position.