A course record for an amateur, another playoff and a repeat champion.

There was a little of everything as the Quesnel Golf Course hosted it’s club championships over the weekend.

Will Benningfield shot an 8-under par 63 on Saturday, the lowest score ever on this course.

He followed it up with a 76 on Sunday for a two stroke victory over Dan Rosengren, who ended up the men’s low net champion.

Patsy Woollends is this year’s Ladies champion.

She beat Kit Collins in a playoff.

It was the 2nd year in a row that Collins lost in a playoff.

And Cole Henderson is the Junior Club Champion for the second year in a row and third time in four years.