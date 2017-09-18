The Vancouver Canucks alumni and West Fraser, a group of local players, christened the new West Fraser Centre.

Cliff Ronning paced the visitors with a hat trick and a couple of assists in an 8-6 Canuck victory in front of a sellout crowd.

Ronning was joined by other former Canucks Thomas Gradin, Jryrki Lumme, Mark Lofthouse and Dave Babych.

The locals gave them a good game though.

It was actually 3-3 at one point early in the 2nd period.

Dan Hills had a couple of goals for Quesnel.

Joey MacDonald, Colin Keis, Richard Lindstrom and Ian Hannah will also have something to tell their grand kids.

87-year old Norm Gronski, one of the last of the original Kangaroos, dropped the puck in the ceremonial face-off to kick things off.