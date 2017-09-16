The 1st Cariboo’s Strongest Man and Woman Competition took place at the parking lot of the Real Canadian Wholesale Club in Williams Lake this morning with five events including stones, overhead medley, truck pull, loading race, and tire flip.
Tyson Delay who helped organize the event says although it was a lot of work it came together pretty easily thanks to the town.
“A lot of people were really willing to help out. Bee Jay Towing gave us an axle, and one of the strong men actually built some of the logs. One of the organizers got all of the pallets from her work, the stones were easy enough to find from the rock pits around town, and Kal Tire helped us out with getting us tires.”
Delay adds that Concrete Fitness set them up with not only warm-up gear, but some prizes including a one-month pass at the end of the event to whoever loads up the stones the fastest along with the bragging title of ‘King of the Stones.’
He says that the Competition will definitely be an annual event, and go again next year.
“Most of these guys didn’t train at all. Most go the gym on a regular basis…I’m hoping that this will build a love for the sport and will get people to train more seriously so we can make it even harder next year.”
About 15 competitors took part.