Parts of Phase One will close for three weeks as construction enters the final stages for the Sam Ketcham Pool upgrade project.

The lap pool, hot tub, sauna and steam room will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 25 and will re-open on Monday, Oct. 16. The fitness centre is unaffected by this closure and will remain open for regular hours during this time.

“A short-term closure is necessary as crews remove the temporary wall and complete the tiling between Phase One and Phase Two,” said the CRD.

“During this time, crews will also connect vital mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, air conditioning and water treatment system, into the new leisure pool area. The lap tank area is unable to stay open while this work is completed.”

When the lap pool, hot tub, sauna and steam room re-open 6, Phase Two will remain closed. Final cleaning and commissioning for Phase Two will occur over the following few weeks.

Because the wildfire evacuations this summer affected the originally anticipated October opening of the entire project, the pool’s full completion is now projected for mid-November.

See a live webcam of the progress on Phase Two construction at the Cariboo Regional District website here: http://bit.ly/2f9OthA