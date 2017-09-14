Concerns are mounting as few adults in the Cariboo appear to be signing up for hockey officiating clinics that are coming up.

BC Hockey North Central officiating coordinator Ross Campbell says although they seem to be doing okay in Williams Lake, the real concern is in Quesnel where they have lost their top 5 officials this year, and that of the 20 signed up for Sunday’s clinic at least 15 of them are under 16 years old.

He says it likely that the Association will have to bring in referees from Prince George.

An officiating clinic is scheduled to take place in Williams Lake on Saturday, September 16 and in Quesnel the following day on September 17. A clinic in 100 Mile House will take place on September 30.

Campbell says if there is enough interest there is the possibility to have another clinic in Quesnel within a few weeks.

Further information on officiating clinics can be found online at BC Hockey.