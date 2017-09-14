A Quesnel man has been sentenced in connection with two armed robberies.

22-year old Aaron Smart pled guilty to two counts each of Robbery, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence and Using a Disguise with Intent.

Charges of Uttering Threats and Theft were stayed.

Smart was sentenced to one year in jail plus one year time served and 18 months probation.

He also received a 10-year firearms prohibition.

Smart was arrested back in January after Quesnel RCMP were called to a business on Elliott Street.

Police say a suspect entered the store, produced a handgun and forced the lone employee to provide him with cash and cigarettes.

That followed a similar robbery at a business on Anderson Drive the previous week.