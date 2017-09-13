The 100 Mile RCMP dealt with 84 complaints and calls over the past week, with 1 standing out more than the others.

Corporal Brian Lamb of the 100 Mile RCMP goes into detail.

“A vehicle that had a hand drawn, cardboard Saskatchewan license plate attached to the vehicle.”

The driver was issued an appearance notice for court for having a fictitious license plate, as well as a $598 fine for not having proper insurance.

Lamb also stated that the vehicle was towed and will need a safety inspection before hitting the road again.