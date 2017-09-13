The stage is set for the grand opening of the West Fraser Centre, Quesnel’s new 20.6 million dollar arena.

Plans were unveiled at last night’s North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee meeting.

It starts off with a concert on Saturday night with Canadian Rock band 54-40 and that will be followed by a number of events on Sunday.

Charlene Lawrence is the Event Coordinator…

“Sunday afternoon we’ll set up the tailgate party, there will be a free public skate and arena tours, self guided arena tours, but for the ribbon cutting, before we enter the arena at 2pm there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony.”

Lawrence says the tailgate party will party will go until 5.

This year’s inductees into Quesnel’s Sports Hall of Fame will be announced at 3 in the Dunkley Room.

The night wraps up with, what else, a hockey game featuring the Vancouver Canucks Alumni team.

North Cariboo residents are obviously excited about the weekend as the concert and Canuck game both sold out in 48 hours.

18-hundred and 45 people are expected at the concert and just over 13-hundred at the hockey game.