Better fire fighting weather has helped crews battling the Elephant Hill Wildfire.

Even though they have up to sixty percent containment on it., Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula has this reminder for hunters.

“If you are hunting and you are in the black and you’re anywhere in or around the Elephant Hill wildfire to please remove yourself because we do have fire fighters in there, you may not see them but we do have crews and people working on the heavy equipment”.

Kekula says they will continue to extinguish hot spots and do thermal scans overnight and from those scans find out where their priorities are for hot spots and extinguish those.

417 fire fighters along with 8 helicopters and heavy equipment will be working today on the Elephant Hill Wildfire

Spotty precipitation and increased humidity has assisted ground crews working on the Plateau Wildfire.

Claire Allen Fire Information Officer at the Cariboo Fire Centre in Williams Lake has this update

“In general we’re seeing fairly quite fire behavior across the Plateau fire though there are many still lingering hot spots as well as smoke coming off of the fire but that’s well within the interior of the perimeter of the fire”.

Allen says they have 320 fire fighters on the Plateau wildfire, 58 pieces of heavy equipment and 7 helicopters doing mop up and patrol work.