The Hanceville-Riske Creek wildfire, listed at about 239 thousand hectares in size, is now 100 percent contained and close to out.

That from Fire Information Officer Ellie Dupont today…

“There is still is mop up happening today and tomorrow and once we leave we’ll be handing it over to the zone office and they’ll be continuing with the scanning and mopping up any hot spots that are left within the perimeter areas.”

Dupont says they are scaling back resources and fire fighters will be heading south to help out with fires in the Canal Flats area in the Kootenays.