It’s not over yet but the Director in charge of BC RCMP Communications provided an update yesterday on what has been an unprecedented wildfire season.

Dawn Roberts called it by far one of the largest and longest emergency support operations they’ve been part of…

“At our busiest peak this summer, an additional 600 officers were deployed to support the wildfires, and to date in total over 4,400 personnel, that’s police officers and civilian employees, were deployed on a rotational basis to the various fire zones in this province.”

Roberts says as evacuation orders continue to be downgraded and alerts rescinded the deployment of RCMP resources into the fire zone areas will be reflective of those activities…

“So as the need for checkpoints or roving patrols or evacuations reduce our police officers and employees will be transitioning back to core policing duties in their home units and detachments.”

That said, She says they will continue to keep police resources strategically located in areas like 100 Mile House to support the ongoing requirements for the more active fires.