Highway 24 is now open to commercial traffic again and more people, impacted by the Elephant Hill wildfire, can now go home.

Cariboo Regional District Chair Al Richmond says the Highway 24 Corridor Evacuation Order has now been partially downgraded to an alert…

“The folks at North Green Lake, Watch Lake, Watch Lake Road, folks at Fawn Lake can all go back. They are on alert and the folks that are closer to the Horse Lake school, that has been lifted, so the school can re-open.

Richmond says just one area within the Cariboo Regional District now remains on Evacuation Order…

“Largely the area defined as the Sheridan Lake area, the area west of Highway 24 and the area that surrounds Sheridan Lake and further south.”

Richmond urges those returning home to remain diligent as he says the winds could change and the weather could change in the coming days.