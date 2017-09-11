An explosive theatre production dealing with the dangers of human trafficking will be on stage this week in the Cariboo.

Love Bomb is a rock musical focusing on the dangers today’s youth face by being lured into a world of sexual exploitation.

Jordan Davis Harm Reduction Co-ordinator with the Boys and Girls club of Williams Lake along with RCMP Constable Sam Nakatsu are bringing this show to the Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus this wednesday night at 7.

After the curtain has come down a discussion period will begin as Davis explains

“ After we have the show in the community in the evening we will be having a panel discussion so those of us involved in the project will all be there to answer questions, talk about what we’re doing, how to proactively deal with issues around trafficking so I really love that piece of it and that was part of what really drew me to it as well”.

Williams Lake Constable Sam Nakatsu saw a 5 minute showing of this musical while on a training session in Chilliwack and thought it was an absolute amazing medium to get this message through to a wide age group

Love Bomb is makes it’s first performance in the Cariboo in Quesnel this (today) afternoon at 1 for the school kids and tonight at 7:30 in the Chuck Mobley Theatre for the community.

Tickets available at Circle S western wear, Rec Centre, Quesnel Music and at the door.