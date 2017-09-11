The Liberal MLA for Caribo North is calling on the NDP Government to maintain the commitments made on transportation just ahead of today’s budget update in the BC Legislature.

Coralee Oakes says they have worked very hard with stakeholders, including First Nations stakeholders, to make sure that critical infrastructure investment happens…

“Everything from the Cariboo Connector to the road that connects NewGold to Kluskus, now more than ever as we are seeing communities cut off by the wildfires, that commitment on major infrastructure for transportation needs to be maintained.”

Oakes says she also wants to make sure that there is a commitment for the expansion or refurbishment of G.R. Baker Hospital as well as a continued commitment for affordable housing projects such as the Lions Club project in Quesnel.