A total of 20 members of the RCMP and BC Ambulance Service will be departing Columneetza School in Williams Lake Tuesday morning in part of this year’s Cops For Cancer Tour de North.

Erin Reynolds is the Cops for Cancer Coordinator.

“Some of the team members weren’t able to fit the training in due to their schedule. We just backed right off on fundraising in Williams Lake. I know there was some still fundraising that was done, some that was done earlier on and we’re very grateful. We all know that the priority is to make sure that the community is ok.”

Reynolds says they have been doing the north south route since 2011 alternating between the north south and east west route.

She says this is the fourth time doing the north south route, and that typically in the past Williams Lake is the final destination but they decided to shake things up this year.

“As soon as the smoke clears and people are starting to settle back down a bit Tour De North raises up on to their priority list as the next thing on they need to address. I really have an appreciation for how much people care about what we are doing and how willing they are to support.”

An example of this is how according to Reynolds is how Williams Lake and the riders themselves, along with other support sponsors, banded together to make a rider dinner happen today at the Stampede Grounds for the riders following a meet and greet.

This year’s final destination for Cops for Cancer Tour De North is Dawson Creek.

80% funds raised through the event go to pediatric cancer research and 20% to Camp Goodtimes.

Tour de North Riders this year are: