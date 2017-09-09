The process of issuing an evacuation order or alert is a collective decision.
Glen Burgess, an Incident Commander with the BC Wildfire Service details some of the process.
“We look at projected rates of spread based on the weather forecast 2-3 days ahead, and then we evaluate what the likelihood of that fire is in getting to those areas.”
The BC Wildfire Service will then make a recommendation to either the CRD or TNRD and come to a decision together.
The same process is used when removing the evacuation order or alert.