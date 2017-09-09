Fire crews and first responders have now been working on the wildfires through the Cariboo-Chilcotin for over 100 days.

Cliff Chapman, the Deputy Manager of the Kamloops Fire Center said while morale can sometimes get low, the support from the public is huge.

“Supporting us through this very challenging – if not the most challenging fire season we’ve ever experienced. It’s that support you’ve given our ground crews and incident management teams, it really drives them to keep going and keep pushing through this very challenging time as they put in 14, 15, 16 hour days…”

Currently there are around 160 fires burning across the province, covering over an estimated 1,163,210 hectares, costing around $484.7 million dollars in suppression efforts.