Rain and thunderstorms are projected throughout the Cariboo for this weekend.

Forecaster for Environment Canada Greg Pearce explains how the storms wont last for long.

“As we get into Sunday we’ll start to see some improvement, just some cloudy skies and the precipitation should be over by Saturday night. So the Cariboo will be back to dry conditions going into next week.”

Pearce said that the rain yesterday and today combined with the cooler temperatures should be enough to help with the fight against the wildfires in the area.