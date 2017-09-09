Hunting season gets full underway tomorrow however in Region 5 it will not be business as usual.

Fire bans and forest use restrictions are in place by the BC Wildfire Service.

Dave Reedman is the Fish and Wildlife Section Head for the Cariboo Region.

“I think people just want to understand whether the hunting season is open…The hunting sesaon is open but there’s a number of restrictions of what have been put in place by the BC Wildfire Service under the Fire Act as well as evaucation orders.”

Campfires and the use of any off-road vehicle for recreational purposes remain prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Reedman encourages hunters before they head out to check both the BC Wildfire Service website for the forest use restrictions and the CRD website for any evacuation orders.

Wildfire activity is particularly intense in parts of the Kootenay-Boundary, Cariboo and Thompson regions the BC Government states on their website.

Forest use are restrictions in place for these areas, which may apply to part or all of the MU:

Kootenay-Boundary: MUs 4-1 to 4-5, 4-20 to 4-26 and 4-34 to 4-35

Cariboo: MUs 5-3, 5-4, 5-6, 5-11, 5-12, 5-13 and 5-14.

Thompson: MUs 3-17, 3-18, 3-29 and 3-30

“Hunters are reminded that these restrictions are in place to ensure their safety and the safety of firefighters on the ground.”