United Steelworkers Local 1-2017 stopped by Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake with a $41,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross and their wildfire assistance program yesterday.

Paul French is the Union First Vice-President.

“Almost every single member of 100 MIle House and Williams Lake were affected and impacted in some way and all benefitted from the Red Cross. So we approached our Humanitarian Fund which all members contribute to and we asked them to do a donation.”

French says that the deduction all members make is just pennies a year, and that the fund they help participate in has benefitted disasters worldwide.

Field operations team lead for the Cariboo Regional District North For BC Fires, Lise Anne Pierce says that the Red Cross is focusing any direct donations to make sure that those that fall between the cracks for government assistance and insurance are able to get back up on their feet again.

“It’s so heartwarming when local agencies and supporters in the community come together and are able to contribute such a significant amount, and it makes such a difference here in Williams Lake, and the Cariboo, and those who have been affected by the fires.”

The Red Cross located at the Resiliency Centre at Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake is open Monday through Saturday from 9 am until 5pm.

Pierece says that almost all households that were evacuated have registered with the Red Cross, and that over 90% have been supported to date.