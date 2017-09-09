Incredibly vague.

That’s how Cariboo North Liberal MLA Coralee Oakes describes the Throne Speech put forward by the NDP government on Friday..

“I was really hoping that there would be more specifics on the economy and again when you start looking at what’s happening, not just in the cariboo, but the trickle down effects on what this is going to mean for the northern economy. I would have liked to have seen a lot more focus on jobs, a lot more focus on the economy, i didn’t see that.”

Oakes says a lot of the details on the promises that the NDP made during the election campaign were missing…things like finance reform and 10 dollar a day daycare.

Oakes wanted nothing to do with questions about Liberal Darryl Plecas, taking on the role of speaker.

We asked her if she had any ill will towards her colleague…

“I remain completely focused on the job at hand that i need to do and that’s making sure our constituents are represented.”

She says her focus will be on her constituents and making sure that the rural voice his heard in the legislature.