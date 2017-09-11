The Chair of Quesnel’s Board of Education is more optimistic than ever about finally getting a replacement for Quesnel Junior School.

Gloria Jackson says she was encouraged by comments made by the Province’s new Education Minister that the NDP would be spending money on new schools outside the Lower Mainland and not just for seismic upgrades.

Jackson says she has also spoke with Rob Flemming recently…

“I had a brief conversation with Minister Flemming when he did a call around to Chairs across the province and i did mention that we have been advocating for a replacement of QJS for many, many years….for over 12 plus years…and that as a board we would continue to advocate.”

Jackson says they ware waiting for the results of an engineer’s report on the condition of QJS to strengthen their case.

She says the Board has a request into the Ministry of Education for 28 million dollars for a new middle school.