Evcuation alerts have now been lifted to all clear in the east Chilcotin.

The Cariboo Regional District, Yunesit’in Government and Tl’esqox First Nation – Toosey Indian Band made the announcement today.

Evacuation alerts have been lifted for the following areas:

Highway 20 Corridor from Alexis Creek to the Fraser River (Map: http://bit.ly/2xbTleq)

Meldrum area (Map: http://bit.ly/2eTwGwG)

South of Highway 20 to Gang Ranch and east to the Fraser River (Map: http://bit.ly/2jbAAT7)

Adjacent areas remain on evacuation order.

View the CRD’s searchable online map to see current alerts and orders: http://arcg.is/2uGik7U