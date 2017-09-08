The Interim leader of the BC Liberal party calls it a “betrayal.”

That was Rich Coleman’s reaction to Liberal MLA Darryl Plecas’ decision to successfully put his name forward for the position of Speaker of the BC Legislature.

What this means is that the NDP is now in a stronger position with a larger majority in it’s minority government as the Speaker only votes to break ties.

Former Premier Christy Clark’s seat is still vacant after she resigned so the NDP and Liberals both have 41 seats right now and the Green Party, which is backing the NDP, has three.