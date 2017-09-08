A 62-year-old man is due to appear in court next month after his vehicle crashed into a home on Amarillo Rd. at 141 Mile House.

Williams Lake RCMP say the incident occurred Thursday at 12:26 pm.

The man who police say showed signs of impairment allegedly drove his silver Honda into the home and initially left the scene before returning.

He was arrested for impaired operating of a motor vehicle, mischief to property under $5,000, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

No one was injured.

The man was released with the promise to appear in court in Williams Lake on October 11.