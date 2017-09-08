No injuries are reported following a head on collision last night in Williams Lake.

Police say the incident occurred just after 8 at the intersection of Hwy 97 and Hwy 20.

A gray 2003 Ford Focus allegedly ran a red light striking a black 2004 Lincoln Navigator that was turning left on the advance green head-on.

The driver was issued tickets for failing to stop at a red light at an intersection, having a child improperly restrained, and having a child improperly restrained in an infant restraint system.