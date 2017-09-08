Good news on the Cariboo’s Jobless front in August.

Andrew Fields, a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada, goes over some of the numbers…

“The unemployment rate was 6.5 percent. That’s down from last August when it was 7.7 percent…so that’s a decline of 1.2 percentage points. It looks like basically the reason why the unemployment rate was down is because more people were working.”

Fields says there were around 3 thousand more people working last month compared to a year ago…

“There were increases spread across quite a few but it looks like heath care and social assistance, that had the biggest increase, there were about two thousand more people working in healthcare and social assistance.”

The 6.5 percent jobless rate is the lowest it’s been since April of 2016.