The opportunity of bringing a nurse practitioner to a physician practice in both 100 Mile House and Williams Lake is being explored.

Trevor Barnes is the executive director of the Central Interior Rural Division of Family Practice (CIRD).

“We’re just in the process now of building a consensus on what the roles would be within each practice and how the doctors and the nurse practitioners will work together. It’s already happening in the area at a number of different clinics out west in the Chilcotin and at Canim Lake.”

Barnes they had started the discussion last year, and is hopeful that it can be sorted out by the end of the year.

He says nurse practitioners are particularly important in rural and remote areas.

So far this year, the CIRD has recruited three new physicians to 100 Mile House and four new physicians to Williams Lake.