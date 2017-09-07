There is only one wildfire of note now within the Central Area Command of the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The Soda Creek, White Lake, Wildwood, Spokin Lake Rd., and South Canim Lake fires were all delisted as wildfires which are highly visible or which pose a potential threat to public safety on Wednesday.

“They were removed from the list because we consider those fires under control,” says Fire Information Officer Brian Hearnden.

“Our crew work on those fires at this point consists mainly of just monitoring and patrolling. They were removed from the fires of note due to the fact that we saw limited fire activity and these fires we’ve determined are no longer worthy of having alerts or evacuation orders.”

Hearnden says the fires are still considered ‘active’ as hot spots remain within the perimeter and people may still see smoke coming off them. He says it is however extremely limited and any activity is deep inside the perimeter and therefore heavily protected from any excursions.

Prouton Lakes which is approximately 45km North east of Williams Lake is currently the only wildfire of note within the Central Area Command and is ‘being held.’