A Quesnel man, charged in connection with a Canada-wide on-line drug operation, has been sentenced to 30 months in jail.

32-year old Travis Gaudette was scheduled to go to trial in Supreme Court in Prince George today but pled guilty to one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Several other charges, including Importing a Controlled Substance, were stayed.

57-year old Darryl Gaudette, Travis’ father, was also facing charges and was also scheduled to go to trial but all charges against him were stayed.

Both men were arrested back in June of 2013 after the Canada Border Agency Service intercepted a package that police say contained 500 grams of Butylone that originated from China and was destined for an address in Quesnel.

A search warrant was executed at that residence and RCMP say a variety of drugs were seized.

84 samples were sent to the Health Canada lab for analysis, some of which had not previously been seen.