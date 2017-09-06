$20 million dollars will be doled out to farmers and ranchers to recover from the adverse effects of this year’s wildfires through the AgriRecovery Framework: Canada-British Columbia Wildfires Recovery Initiative.

General Manager of BC Cattlemen’s Association, Kevin Boon calls Tuesday announcement by the federal and provincial governments as good news.

However, will it be enough?

“We haven’t got a tally on exactly what these costs are going to be. We needed to put a number on something at some point, so we put this on for right now. What’s important is that we’ve identified specific costs to specific needs.”

Boon says he believes that there will be the opportunity if the $20 million is not sufficient to top it up.

He says that both governments have committed to getting the money flowing quickly, and believes the latest it will start is by the end of the month.

The assistance which will be cost-shared on a 60:40 basis between the federal and provincial governments is key according to Boon to not only rebuilding the ranching industry but the communities they live in as well.

It will cover extraordinary costs including: