A business in downtown Quesnel suffered extensive damage today after it was struck by a vehicle.

RCMP Sargeant Chris Riddle goes over a few of the details…

“At about 12-45 today in the 200 block of Reid Street police attended to a single vehicle collision. The vehicle struck the building, went through the building through the front glass window, and caused considerable damage inside.”

Riddle says the driver was the lone occupant in the small SUV….

“That occupant was accessed by BC Ambulance and transported to the hospital with minor injuries. There is substantial damage to the building as well as the items inside and the investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing.”

Riddle says driver error or a mechanical failure have not been ruled out.

Willis Harper is the business that was struck this time.

This is at least the third time in a year that a Reid Street business has been hit by a vehicle.

ABC Communications was on the receiving end the previous two times.