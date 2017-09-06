More evacuation alerts in the Cariboo have been lifted.

The Cariboo Regional District, Ulkatcho First Nation, ?Esdilagh First Nation and Nazko First Nation jointly announced Wednesday that evacuation alerts issued for multiple communities west of the Fraser River have been lifted to all clear.

Evacuation alerts have been lifted for the following areas west of the Fraser River:

Anahim Lake

Ulkatcho First Nation areas

Nimpo Lake

Titetown

Batnuni Lake area

some Nazko First Nation areas including: Euchinico Creek 17, Euchinico Creek 18, Euchinico Creek 19, Trout Lake Alec 16, Trout Lake Jonny 15; and the remaining ?Esdilagh First Nation areas west of the Fraser River.

Air quality remains poor and some areas remain on alert or order including additional areas east and west of the Fraser River An evacuation alert also remains for an area northeast of Nazko.