BC Liquor Stores’ customers have donated a record-breaking $417,675 to the Red Cross BC Fire Appeal to help fellow British Columbians affected by the wildfires burning throughout the province.

Customer donations were collected over an eight-week period – between July 10, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2017 – to support the immediate needs of wildfire evacuees with emergency food, water and shelter.

“Our partnership with BC Liquor Stores and other community partners is vitally important to the Red Cross,” says Kimberley Nemrava, vice-president, Canadian Red Cross, B.C. & Yukon.

“Their donations have enabled us to provide additional assistance to 4,700 vulnerable families that were hit the hardest by the wildfires. Our communities are stronger because of the generosity of our donors and volunteers.”

The BC Liquor Stores locations with the largest customer donations are:

Westwood Centre in Port Coquitlam raising $25,855

Kelowna Orchard Park in East Kelowna raising $14,332

Sooke on Vancouver Island raising $12,683

Terrace raising $10,578

Kamloops North raising $10,024

Local liquor companies directly donated a portion of their proceeds on select products sold in BC Liquor Stores to the Red Cross as well, raising an additional $69,500.