Evacuation alerts issued for the area east of the Fraser River to south of Chimney Lake have been lifted to all clear.

The Cariboo Regional District, Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation, and Esk’etemc First Nation jointly made the announcement today.

The evacuation alert has been lifted for the following areas east of the Fraser River:

South of Chimney Lake

Esk’etemc First Nation areas, including Alkali Lake

Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation areas, including Dog Creek and Canoe Creek

See an overview map at http://bit.ly/2w7sls8

The CRD notes that an evacuation alert or order may need to be reissued as wildfire activity continues in the area, and that air quality remains poor.

Some areas east and west of the Fraser River within the Cariboo Regional District remain on evacuation order or alert.